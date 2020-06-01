Netflix’s “The Chronicles of Taco”, now received the James Beard Foundation award, equivalent to the “Oscar” in gastronomy, for his contribution to the series of the aforementioned platform. Through their Twitter account, Netflix announced that they were awarded in “The 2020 James Beard Media Awards” with the chapter titled “Canasta” in the Program on location category. The episode was filmed at the ‘Lady Tacos de Canasta’ house, in the Historic Center and around Mexico City. “Data-reactid =” 12 “>BY | Ericka Rodríguez-. After ‘Lady Tacos de Canasta’ managed to have a chapter in the Netflix series “Las Crónicas del Taco”, she now received the James Beard Foundation award, equivalent to the “Oscar” in gastronomy, for her contribution to the series of the mentioned platform. Through their Twitter account, Netflix announced that they were awarded in “The 2020 James Beard Media Awards” with the chapter titled “Canasta” in the Program on location category. The episode was filmed in the house of ‘Lady Tacos de Canasta’, in the Historic Center and around Mexico City.

remained one of the favorites in the country. This content was produced by Canana Films, the production house founded by Diego Luna and Gael García, in six chapters that narrate stories and origins of the popular Mexican dish. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> The documentary was released last July and was kept as one of the favorites in the country, said content was produced by Canana Films, the production house founded by Diego Luna and Gael García, in six chapters that narrate stories and origins of the popular Mexican dish.

“The taco is part of our culture, it is in our veins”, reads the intro of “Las Crónicas del Taco” and Marven, the real name of ‘Lady Tacos’, who is originally from Oaxaca, from the town of Etla, knew it . And it is that winning this award seems like a tribute that she pays to Mexico by selling her dish, using her typical clothes and following a tradition that was inherited by her father. The latter confirms that she came to break all stereotypes, annihilating machismo with a father cook and that “he is the number 1 fan of ‘Lady Tacos’.

it got a lot of attention. We are recorded by several people, but it never happened to me here that it would appear on social networks, ever. And that radically changed my life “, assured in interview. “data-reactid =” 28 “> And the Oaxacan dream of selling his tacos did not materialize until he began to yell in a peculiar way.” ‘Lady Tacos’ was born with the need to yell at the masons to come down, who had already the tacos arrived … and a mockery because it was the departure of the ladys and the lords that came out on social networks. One day I decided to go sell to the community march. I went to the marches, but never produced, never fixed We go and it happens that a lot of people pass by and with the tone of voice, I so produced and everything, it attracted a lot of attention. We are recorded by several people, but it never happened to me that it was going to appear on social networks, ever. And that radically changed my life, “he said in an interview.

Almost five years ago, Marven was recorded and became a trend, and as she confirms, her life changed radically. The recognition took her four years later to lead an allegorical car that had never had space in 41 years in which the contingent has been performed. ‘Lady Tacos’ marched accompanied by her fellow muxes, who traveled from Oaxaca to make themselves visible on the day of diversity. “They are not men, they are not women, they are cool people. Meet the muxes, the third Zapotec genre celebrated and recognized since pre-Columbian times. Originally from the Itsmo de Tehuantepec, they have Oaxaca tattooed on their skin, a place where equality is part of culture and people are defined by their hearts, not their bodies. They are synonyms of pride and respect. They dress in flowers and colors, keeping an ancient tradition alive with their faces up. Thank you very much for making Mexico great and showing us that our roots are full of diversity. ”

to the facilities of ‘Come joy’And when questioned about his popularity, he says that “it feels very nice, it is a very big commitment to people.” And to the question of whether he sold more tacos or put more stalls after his viral video, Marven answers that everything happened. And yes, even the paper with which he delivers the cleats has your brand and other accessories such as cups you give to your customers. “data-reactid =” 31 “> The fame of ‘Lady Tacos’ led her to visit the television forums of most of the media. The interviews, anecdotes, her story and her plans began to circulate throughout the press. Last February, he arrived with his bicycle at the facilities of ‘Come joy’, and when questioned about his popularity, he says that “it feels very nice, it is a very large commitment to people.” And to the question of whether he sold more tacos or put more stalls after his viral video, Marven answers that everything happened, and yes, even the paper with which he delivers the tacos has your brand and other accessories such as mugs that he gives to his clients.

they took away his basket of tacos. Given the facts, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum and the Undersecretariat for Human Rights intervened to carry out the legal procedures and arbitrariness was not allowed, since ‘Lady Tacos’ has a fixed place where she sells in a bazaar on Madero Street and one side of the house of the tiles. “data-reactid =” 32 “> But although everything has been up in her career as the most famous seller of basket tacos in Mexico, in August 2019, she was attacked by workers from the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office and elements of the Ministry of Citizen Security, after they took away his basket of tacos.In the face of the facts, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum and the Under-Secretary for Human Rights intervened to carry out the legal procedures and not allow arbitrariness , since ‘Lady Tacos’ has a fixed place where it sells in a bazaar on Madero street and next to the tile house.

Read more

“I am your friend ‘Lady Tacos de Canasta’ just to thank you James Beard, thank you. Thank you, Mexico. Thanks to all the people who made this possible. Thanks to everyone who eats tacos. To all those who come from far away to eat our tacos. Thank you because I was born in the cradle of the taco and I am very happy and grateful. From the heart a thousand thousand thanks to everyone who made this possible, ”Marven said in a video posted on Netflix.

coronavirus pandemic, had to pause and then deliver on request so as not to disobey sanitary measures. “data-reactid =” 39 “> About the James Beard Media Awards, these started in 1990 and recognizes the protagonists of the gastronomic industry: chefs, restaurants, books, journalists, television programs, media broadcast, business leaders, among many others. And although ‘Lady Tacos’ is already a winner, since the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic began, she had to pause and later make deliveries on request so as not to disobey sanitary measures .

His good humor and charisma accompanied by the folklore of his clothing and his powerful voice make him miss his figure among the streets, however, it is less and less to enjoy the rich basket tacos that the unique Marven makes and that they now have an international award.

Barbara de Regil and the dubious nutrition and physical training recommendations that experts question her“data-reactid =” 42 “>Barbara de Regil and the dubious nutrition and physical training recommendations that experts question her

Alfredo Adame’s war against his ex-wife and the “toxic energy” that cost him the relationship with one of his children“data-reactid =” 43 “>Alfredo Adame’s war against his ex-wife and the “toxic energy” that cost him the relationship with one of his children