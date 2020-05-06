Chronicle: Lady Puerca asks for forgiveness after receiving death threats. A girl uploaded a controversial video to social networks, now she is very sorry. This is what happens when you play with people’s fear of the coronavirus.

They call her Lady Puerca, and one of those viral “thanks” that people upload to the networks has cost her quite a few problems.

It turns out that this little girl, who is said to reside in New York, was filmed taking a drink directly from a container of milk at a store and then returning it to the refrigerator where it was for sale.

Thing that is already disgusting in normal times, in times of pandemic it is a joke in very bad taste … and perhaps with consequences.

And he uploaded it to his Tik Tok account.

Chronicle: Lady Puerca asks for forgiveness after receiving death threats (VIDEO # 1)

Hence the Lady Puerca thing.

“They’re going to shit us, wey. Don’t suck, ”you hear someone say in the video.

And the users of the networks went crazy as the video went viral. From those who insulted the girl, who has already erased all traces of her Tik Tok videos, where she originally appeared (but people are very fast, girl, and what you launch to the Internet on the Internet stays) going through those who demanded that Show your face and offer a public apology, even to those who ask the law to intervene (for putting people at risk in times of coronavirus).

What the girl did is one of those stupid challenges, it’s true. But he went out to defend himself and explain.

There is the sow, where she says she went back to buy what she opened, but does not show with the ticket that it was so. pic.twitter.com/AMP6KypZF7 – Richho (@richhona) May 5, 2020

Lady Puerca says that this video was shot 5 months ago (although this cannot be verified), before the pandemic, but it went viral now. Apologize for the filth. He says he didn’t want to offend anyone, that it was just a joke. And that, in addition, after doing such nonsense, all those involved realized that it was wrong and “decided to return to pay for the milk.”

Of course, she also told why she apologized … she says that, through social networks, they threatened her and her family with death, and assured her that they knew her address and the address of the place where she studied.

In her Tik Tok release, she looks a little different than the girl in the first video …