Dama In Rock is a band formed in 2019 by: Natalia Martín (Casa De Fieras), Pedro Díaz “Peri” (Wizard of Oz, Canallas, Tako, Jose Andrea and Uroboros) Juan Flores “Chino” (Sinkope, VinoTinto) and José M. García (Amasijo)

For this production made on horseback between Spain (Flokot and Planeta Musical Producciones), Mexico (Triful-K productions), Costa Rica (Endemia), Puerto Rico (Black Feet), California (USA) and Guatemala with the aim of raising funds for MÉDICOS DEL MUNDO in the fight against Covid 19, have had the disinterested collaboration of great friends and leading figures of international rock such as: Elisa C. Martin, Bárbara Black, Momo Cortés, José Luis Jiménez (Asfalto, Topo) and Lele Laina (Asfalto, Topo), Rafa J. Vegas (Rosendo), Luis Cruz (Topo), Teto Viejo (Tako), Papa Dave, Kake Lago (Caskärrabias), Andrés Lázaro, Santiago Vockram, …, among many others.

Sound Production and Editing:

Juan Flores “Chino” in Flokot (The sanatorium of sound)

Image Editing:

Herón Zaragoza Chávez in Triful-K studios

Coordination and Management:

María Beltrán for Planeta Musical producciones

ALL BENEFITS ARE FOR DOCTORS OF THE WORLD

COLLABORATE WITH YOUR DONATION ALSO:

Web: https://dona.medicosdelmundo.org/emergencia-coronavirus

Bizum: 33509

Bank transfer: IBAN ES54 2100 4466 9902 0002 0000

By phone: 902 286 286/91 567 86 01

To all the anonymous heroes who, day after day and night after night, risk their lives taking care of others.

All the friends listed below collaborate in solidarity with medicosdelmundo.org in the fight against COVID19.

They collaborate:

Batteries:

David Fernández “Papa Dave”

Old Teto

Low:

Pedro Díaz “Peri”

Rafa J. Vegas

Guitars:

Juan Flores “Chino”

Luis Cruz

Fiddle:

Santiago Vokram

Voices:

Natalia Martín (Casa de Fieras)

Elisa C. Martin

José Luis Jiménez (TOPO)

Lele Laina (TOPO)

Barbara Black

Kake Lago (Caskärrabias)

Momo Cortés

Andrés Lázaro

Jason Cenador (Mariskalrock)

Carlinos Masegosa (Bucephalus)

Luis Lechón (The tail of the wind)

Collaborating friends:

Marco Calderón (Endemia) Costa Rica

Nilson Oviedo (Endemia) Costa Rica

Erick de Paz (Galilea / Border 12) Guatemala

Mercedes Olmedo (Ignis Ánima) Spain

Juan Carlos Ortiz Event promoter Ocesa. CDMX, Mexico

David Isidro (Ignis Ánima) Spain

Jorge Montero (MonteRock) Spain

Álvaro Chocano (Freewheel) Spain

Werner Rodríguez. Puerto Rico

Zaid Garduño. Tijuana, Mexico

Gabriel Giraldo (amoool ball) California, USA

Luis Cotallo (Flokot) Mérida, Spain

Kike Death and Ana (VKaos) Vallekas

Juan Pedro Risco (112 Extremadura)

Paco Flores (112 Extremadura)

Marta Francisco (112 Extremadura)

Ana Elba (112 Extremadura)

Chema Gallego

Sashel González. Mexico

Carlos Abánia Events

Ainara and Renée Galicia. Mexico

Andrés Fernández

Roberto Fernández Caamano

Emilia Caamano

Carmen Peco

Marina del Valls (Teacher)

José Miguel Bermejo

Javier Bermejo (Chemy)

Beatriz Fernández

Minerva Fernandez

Eva Fernandez

Dessiré Footwear

María Beltrán

Andrés Fernández Caamano (Site)

Alba Fernández

Noa and Erik Díaz

Hubbub

Anono

Owl and family

Emilio Bajo

Lidia Polo

Gala Caba

Luis and Beatriz (Emerita Digital)

Elena and Lucia

Silvia and Nacho

Eva Vanessa

Lola and Lolita

Elena Pascual

Vanessa, Álvaro and Carmen

Sandra and Aitana

Roberto and Ana

Luis Carlos and Nuria

Jarles, Lina and Vanessa

Alba (Béjar)

Ana and Juanjo

Marcela. Mexico

Ivonne Cruz. Mexico

Alan. Mexico

Lemmy

Paco (Gitano) (The Basque in the park)

Victor (Russian) (The Basque in the park)

Aurora (The Basque in the park)

Ramón (The Basque in the park)

Laura Tirado (The Basque in the park)

Collaborating entities and companies:

Doctors of the world

Galápagos Civil Protection (Guadalajara, Spain)

112 Extremadura Emergency Center (Spain)

María Beltrán / Mar Gómez from Planeta musical producciones (Spain)

Triful-k productions (Mexico)

Flokot (The sanatorium of sound (Mérida, Spain)

Mariskalrock.com

Avania Eventos (Spain)

Amada Studios

Vox Studio Workshop

Toté Musical Instruments

Association “More rock, more hope” (Colombia)