Dama In Rock is a band formed in 2019 by: Natalia Martín (Casa De Fieras), Pedro Díaz “Peri” (Wizard of Oz, Canallas, Tako, Jose Andrea and Uroboros) Juan Flores “Chino” (Sinkope, VinoTinto) and José M. García (Amasijo)
For this production made on horseback between Spain (Flokot and Planeta Musical Producciones), Mexico (Triful-K productions), Costa Rica (Endemia), Puerto Rico (Black Feet), California (USA) and Guatemala with the aim of raising funds for MÉDICOS DEL MUNDO in the fight against Covid 19, have had the disinterested collaboration of great friends and leading figures of international rock such as: Elisa C. Martin, Bárbara Black, Momo Cortés, José Luis Jiménez (Asfalto, Topo) and Lele Laina (Asfalto, Topo), Rafa J. Vegas (Rosendo), Luis Cruz (Topo), Teto Viejo (Tako), Papa Dave, Kake Lago (Caskärrabias), Andrés Lázaro, Santiago Vockram, …, among many others.
Sound Production and Editing:
Juan Flores “Chino” in Flokot (The sanatorium of sound)
Image Editing:
Herón Zaragoza Chávez in Triful-K studios
Coordination and Management:
María Beltrán for Planeta Musical producciones
ALL BENEFITS ARE FOR DOCTORS OF THE WORLD
To all the anonymous heroes who, day after day and night after night, risk their lives taking care of others.
All the friends listed below collaborate in solidarity with medicosdelmundo.org in the fight against COVID19.
They collaborate:
Batteries:
David Fernández “Papa Dave”
Old Teto
Low:
Pedro Díaz “Peri”
Rafa J. Vegas
Guitars:
Juan Flores “Chino”
Luis Cruz
Fiddle:
Santiago Vokram
Voices:
Natalia Martín (Casa de Fieras)
Elisa C. Martin
José Luis Jiménez (TOPO)
Lele Laina (TOPO)
Barbara Black
Kake Lago (Caskärrabias)
Momo Cortés
Andrés Lázaro
Jason Cenador (Mariskalrock)
Carlinos Masegosa (Bucephalus)
Luis Lechón (The tail of the wind)
Collaborating friends:
Marco Calderón (Endemia) Costa Rica
Nilson Oviedo (Endemia) Costa Rica
Erick de Paz (Galilea / Border 12) Guatemala
Mercedes Olmedo (Ignis Ánima) Spain
Juan Carlos Ortiz Event promoter Ocesa. CDMX, Mexico
David Isidro (Ignis Ánima) Spain
Jorge Montero (MonteRock) Spain
Álvaro Chocano (Freewheel) Spain
Werner Rodríguez. Puerto Rico
Zaid Garduño. Tijuana, Mexico
Gabriel Giraldo (amoool ball) California, USA
Luis Cotallo (Flokot) Mérida, Spain
Kike Death and Ana (VKaos) Vallekas
Juan Pedro Risco (112 Extremadura)
Paco Flores (112 Extremadura)
Marta Francisco (112 Extremadura)
Ana Elba (112 Extremadura)
Chema Gallego
Sashel González. Mexico
Carlos Abánia Events
Ainara and Renée Galicia. Mexico
Andrés Fernández
Roberto Fernández Caamano
Emilia Caamano
Carmen Peco
Marina del Valls (Teacher)
José Miguel Bermejo
Javier Bermejo (Chemy)
Beatriz Fernández
Minerva Fernandez
Eva Fernandez
Dessiré Footwear
María Beltrán
Andrés Fernández Caamano (Site)
Alba Fernández
Noa and Erik Díaz
Hubbub
Anono
Owl and family
Emilio Bajo
Lidia Polo
Gala Caba
Luis and Beatriz (Emerita Digital)
Elena and Lucia
Silvia and Nacho
Eva Vanessa
Lola and Lolita
Elena Pascual
Vanessa, Álvaro and Carmen
Sandra and Aitana
Roberto and Ana
Luis Carlos and Nuria
Jarles, Lina and Vanessa
Alba (Béjar)
Ana and Juanjo
Marcela. Mexico
Ivonne Cruz. Mexico
Alan. Mexico
Lemmy
Paco (Gitano) (The Basque in the park)
Victor (Russian) (The Basque in the park)
Aurora (The Basque in the park)
Ramón (The Basque in the park)
Laura Tirado (The Basque in the park)
Collaborating entities and companies:
Doctors of the world
Galápagos Civil Protection (Guadalajara, Spain)
112 Extremadura Emergency Center (Spain)
María Beltrán / Mar Gómez from Planeta musical producciones (Spain)
Triful-k productions (Mexico)
Flokot (The sanatorium of sound (Mérida, Spain)
Mariskalrock.com
Avania Eventos (Spain)
Amada Studios
Vox Studio Workshop
Toté Musical Instruments
Association “More rock, more hope” (Colombia)