Lady Gaga revealed on Wednesday, 22, the list of songs that will be part of her next album, Chromatica, which will include partnerships with Elton John, Ariana Grande and the K-pop band Blackpink, and was due to be launched in April this year, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement of the songs came hours after the supermarket chain Target, one of the most important in the United States, published on its website all song titles without prior notice, which caught the attention of fans.

Gaga’s song with Elton John will be track 14 on the album, called “Sine From Above”, while the collaboration with Ariana Grande will be the fourth, Rain on Me. Sour Candy, track 10, is the title of the song recorded with Blackpink .

In addition, it is worth mentioning the existence of three compositions with the name of the album, Chromatica, distributed at the beginning, middle and end of the album as parts “I”, “II” and “III”.

The American pop star announced a few weeks ago the decision to postpone the release of the album by the coronavirus. According to the artist, the album would arrive accompanied by many surprises, such as a secret show at Coachella, a festival rescheduled for the second semester also because of the health crisis.

“This is a hectic and scary time for all of us, and even though I believe that art is one of the strongest things we have to bring us joy and healing at times like this, I just don’t feel right about releasing this album with everything is happening during this global pandemic “, justified the interpreter of hits like Poker Face, Bad Romance and Born This Way.

Chromatica’s first single, called Stupid Love, was released in late February as the first original song that Gaga released – except for the compositions for the film Nasce Uma Estrela – since the 2016 album Joanne, and the first completely pop song since that launched Artpop in 2013.

During the coronavirus quarantine, the artist produced, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), a series of shows called One World: Together At Home (“One World: Everyone at home”).

In it, artists and bands like Rolling Stones, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, among others, performed from their homes and helped raise more than $ 127 million to help tackle the health crisis.

