Lady Gaga’s dog walker is finally discharged

Almost a month has passed since the theft of two of Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs. The most complicated part of that experience was taken by the singer’s employee, who walked the dogs and received four bullet wounds that put his life at risk. Ryan fischer, the unfortunate 30-year-old dog walker, has shared through his networks about his complicated recovery process and after spending several weeks under medical care, he has finally left the hospital.

© @ ladygagaLady Gaga offered a juicy reward for her French bulldogs

Through a video, the young man made a reflection that has moved many since he confessed that during his stay in the hospital they had to remove a part of his lung as a result of the wounds received by the assailants.

Fischer explains that when he was home, his chest began to wheeze and one of his lungs collapsed several times, which is why he was forced to return to the hospital for more tests. According to him, “it was very clear that my lung was not healing and that the gunshot wound had left scars in my tissues similar to burns.”

In the same way, he admitted how hard it was for him to have to go back to hospital as many nurses considered that he might not survive given the compromising state he was admitted to after the robbery.

As we will recall, Gaga sent him a heartfelt message on Twitter: “I still love you, Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You are a hero forever. ” The artist’s dogs returned safely and, according to some sources, she offered to pay for her employee’s medical treatment.

“The journey is hard, it sure is painful, and questionable decisions are made that no longer serve me. But I try. And somewhere within that I find the absurdity and the wonder and the beauty that this life offers us all, ”said Ryan Fisher after his release from the hospital.