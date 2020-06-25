Lady Gaga will reward her fans for the most creative Little Monsters | .

Singer Lady Gaga launches a call to win cash prizes.

Based on her sixth album, Chromatica, released in May, the singer invites her « Little Monsters », as he affectionately tells them, to get creative with personal interpretations from the planet Chromatic, fictional world whose official images accompany the concept album.

Singer, 34-year-old explains, « My followers have consistently demonstrated their love and creativity through their art over the years, and they always make me feel so happy. I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them. »

It may interest you: Lady Gaga is accused of plagiarism in some songs from her album Chromatica

In collaboration with Adobe, Gaga calls to download from its website and official networks, in addition to Adobe’s Creativity Tour site, an exclusive file with photographs, logos, fonts and illustrations to reinvent your vision of the material.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The contest will conclude on July 21 and first place will be awarded a cash prize of $ 10,000 and a high-quality print signed by Gaga; It will also award $ 400 to the remaining nine finalists and signed posters.

From the moment his new album was released so immediate It began to become a trend in social networks because it had been time without releasing a new album.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Her Little Monsters have supported her since the beginning of her career when she was criticized for her extravagant outfits, however it was what fell in love with his fans.

Lady Gaga was born with the name of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhathan, one of the most exclusive locations in the city.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

From a very young age she knew that she wanted to be a successful singer because her Four years old He already played the piano, in fact his first composition was at 13.

This is proof that Lady Gaga will always be our Lady Gaga, regardless of the passing of the years and the new eras. https://t.co/7JZC5yLw1m – 〄 (@DavidR_GC)

June 25, 2020

Just dance It was the song that made her rise to fame back in 2008 and until then she has had success after success and is considered one of the greatest artists of the moment due to her originality and unique style.

Read also: Lady Gaga: Her best and most impressive looks in recent years