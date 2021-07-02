Lady Gaga wears a stunning dress when leaving her hotel in New York

Lady Gaga never goes unnoticed, the actress and singer reaffirmed her wow effect with an Alexander McQueen dress.

After having been in Rome for several months to complete the filming of “House of Gucci”, Lady Gaga is ready to resume her musical career and continue to be an influential personality in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Just last month, he received the keys to West Hollywood as he celebrated the first decade of the release of his hit album “Born This Way,” and this time, he made New York City his own with a charming look that he seemed to be wearing. preparing for her presentation with Tony Bennett.

The musician was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago, but this live show with Gaga will be the first he does after having made his condition known. Fortunately, both have enough confidence and have created a support network for the audience to have a spectacular evening seeing them on stage.

One of the looks that Gaga wore for the event made her look like a princess in New York, with a certain air of Audrey Hephburn for her hairstyle and the shape of her $ 270 Gentle Monster glasses with which she accompanied the lace dress that It is part of Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2021 collection and is worth more than $ 15,000. Other accessories included a $ 390 belt from the same designer and a Saint Laurent bag.