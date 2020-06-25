The quarantine has us doing everything (washing dishes more than anything). While watching series, movies and sports – now that they’re back – are their favorite activity, how would you like to enter a Lady Gaga digital art contest with the chance of winning a good prize? Well this is a reality. Lady Gaga called on her fans to design their own vision for Chromatica, the world she created on her latest and sixth studio album.

Lady Gaga launched Chromatica last month to create a fictional utopia that is explored through the imagination. “I think what I have learned is that I can see the world any way I choose to see it. That doesn’t mean I’m removing the bad stuff, it just means that I can rethink my life and life experiences in a way that I love and believe, and that is Chromatica ”Gaga said when announcing her new production.

“I live in Chromatica, that’s where I live. I entered my frame: I found the Earth, I eliminated it. The land is canceled. I live in Chromatica “, the American singer, producer and actress finished.

Enter @ LadyGaga’s world of Chromatica and show us what it looks like to you. Create a design using your favorite Adobe apps and share it using #LadyGagaxAdobe to enter the contest: https://t.co/7T0GXSCC9S pic.twitter.com/YRsSr3GFqU – Adobe (@Adobe) June 24, 2020

You can also read: ‘CHROMATICA’: LADY GAGA GIVES HIMSELF FROM EDM ON HER NEW DISC

A month in the future and Lady Gaga partnered with Adobe design programs to ask her Little Monsters to bring out their creative side and explore their own approach to the world she created in Chromatica. “My fans have consistently demonstrated their love and creativity through their art over the years, and they always make me feel so happy and understandable,” Gaga said of the contest. “I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them.”.

All participants have the possibility to deepen their world by downloading exclusive art files from Chromatica. They include photographs, logos, typography and illustrations and from them let your imagination run wild.

For them to cheer up at once, they have to know that the winner will win a cash prize of 10,000 dollars, about 228,000 Mexican pesos depending on the exchange rate when the winner is announced. Nothing bad. But in addition to the ticket, You will also receive a high-quality Lady Gaga signed print of her art and a one-year free subscription to use Adobe apps.

Competition ends on Tuesday July 21So it’s time to hit the project and be the winner. They can know all the details as well as download the files, download Adobe (if they don’t have it) and upload their project completely free in this link.

See on YouTube

