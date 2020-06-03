“data-reactid =” 25 “> However, from that material several of the” ideas “- lyrics, melodies and arrangements – would emerge that would mark the style and sound personality of ‘Chromatica’, especially that of her first single and Cover letter ‘Stupid Love’. “It all started when Gaga was working on the movie. I was finishing shaping ‘Stupid Love’, but I felt that something was missing that I couldn’t give it. Max Martin [el otro gran productor del disco] He gave us great ideas that raised the final product, “he said.

The main objective that the artist set for her new album, according to her renowned collaborator, was to shake off her worries with a good dose of dance and let herself be carried away by the “healing” power of the most animated music. “Gaga knew that she wanted to dance in the middle of some very long and emotionally hard days. But she never stopped smiling and dancing during our work together, she showed me that dance music has a very healing effect,” she revealed.