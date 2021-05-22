Lady Gaga reveals she was raped and got pregnant at 19

He explained that it all happened when he was 19 years old and was starting his career within the industry. He said that there was a moment when the producer asked him to take off his clothes, she refused and immediately left the place.

Unfortunately they threatened to burn all her music and they did not stop harassing and threatening her. “I was paralyzed, I don’t even remember. The person who raped me got me pregnant on the corner”, He added. He did not give details about her abortion.

The interpreter of “Shallow” did not mention any names or give details about the personAll he said was that he hopes he will never see her face again. In The Me You Can’t See the singer also said that he experienced a: “total psychotic break”.