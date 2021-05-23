Lady Gaga reveals she got pregnant after rape

The singer Lady Gaga has confessed in the documentary series on mental health that Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey premiere on Apple TV +, ‘The Me You Can’t See’, a very hard episode that took place in her life when she was 19 years old: it was raped by a music producer and became pregnant.

“I was 19 years old and working in the business, and a producer told me, ‘take off your clothes.’, and I said no and left. They told me they were going to burn all my music. And they did not stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I froze. I don’t even remember. “

The actress and singer has not wanted to reveal the identity of her sexual aggressor to “never face this person again.” He has also recounted everything he suffered after this traumatic experience.

“First I was in total pain, then I was numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and then I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me left me pregnant in a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick because I was being abused. I was locked in a studio for months. “

Gaga states that she suffered “a total psychotic break” and that when she went to the hospital to have her pain cured, she was surprised to see the doctor who was going to help her was a psychiatrist. All these consequences led him to self-harm.

“Do you know why it is not good to cut yourself? Do you know why it is not good to throw yourself against the wall? Do you know why it is not good to hurt yourself? Because it makes you feel worse. You think you’re going to feel better because you’re showing someone: ‘look, it hurts.’ But it doesn’t help “.

But Lady Gaga wanted to launch a message of help stating that you can get out of mental health problems. “I found a way out of this. Everything started to change slowly.”

