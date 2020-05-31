United States.- With his new album “Chromatica”, Lady Gaga He returns to the dance floor, after venturing into more serious genres such as folk (“Joanne”), jazz (“Cheek to Cheek”) and country rock (“A Star Is Born”) in recent years. six years.

But he does not fully return to the world of electropop, electroclash, synth pop and R&B from the beginning of his career, but this time he enters the light and dazzling universe of the techno house from the 90s, without leaving the most melodic pop.

The style of his new album is homogeneous, as it remains in electronic house, despite the twists he takes towards disco music (“Replay”), gospel (“Babylon”) and trance (“Sine From Above” ).

Lady Gaga premieres “Chromatica”. (Photo: Special).

The formula of the songs is almost the same: long and slow phrases at the beginning, then continue with house highs and catchy vocal and instrumental choruses.

While this year Dua Lipa reinventing funk and disco music, Lady Gaga endorses the house of the late twentieth century, but with a more retro and less current approach.

These pop references are present both in music and in singing style; for example, the songs “Enigma” and “1000 Doves” are very reminiscent of Cher in “Believer”.

The interpreter of “Bad Romance” also evokes Madonna from the late 1980s and early 1990s. In “Babylon,” the infectious chorus, accompanied by a keyboard and saxophone, alludes to “Vogue,” and the sung closing. for a chorus he winks at “Like a Prayer”.

But personal stamp Lady Gaga is found in all songs, especially “911”, “Alice” and “Sour Candy”, in which she wears her unmistakable “spoken words” and fast paced rhythm.

In addition, this new album is the most dynamic and uniform of his entire discography, by maintaining fast tempos throughout the album. Only the times get a little slower on “Free Woman” and “Fun Tonight,” which helps add variety to the album.

“Chromatica” contains 13 songs and it is divided into three acts with an intro and two orchestral interludes, which give an epic and cinematic atmosphere to the music. But even with these short symphonic sections, the dance doesn’t stop and leaves no room for a ballad.

The second act contains the themes closest to the dark and synthetic style of the first era of Lady Gaga, among which stand out “911”, of great rhythmic force “, and” Sour Candy “, which may well have come from” Artpop ” .

Although the spirit of “Chromatica” is joyous, the third act is the most luminous and positive; In the last three songs, the interpreter of “Poker Face” makes a clear invitation to dance and celebrate the lifetime after having overcome his personal problems (main theme of the album).

And despite the uniformity of style and character, which makes the album fall into monotony at times, its short duration (43 minutes) helps to make the experience entertaining and enjoyable.

Apart from the fantastic collaborations of the young R&B star Ariana Grande (“Rain On Me”, the South Korean girl group Blackpink “Sour Candy” and the legendary Elton John (“Sine From Above”), “Chromatica” features dazzling pop songs, which serve as an escape in these times of global crisis.

