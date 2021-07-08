Lady Gaga returns to LA after her fabulous time in NY

The “Born This Way” singer enjoyed a casual shopping trip in Malibu after giving us a glamorous week in New York.

The artist who with her eccentric outfits broke fashion patterns from the beginning, continues to be a major influence in the world of fashion. And although we recently saw her exploring her most glamorous side, especially after his participation in the movie “House of Gucci”, we all know that Lady Gaga loves comfortable clothes and feeling at home.

Don’t miss: Lady Gaga finished filming her scenes at House of Gucci

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known by her stage name Lady GagaBorn and raised in New York City, she once famously made Los Angeles her home. This is where we usually see her out for a walk, relaxed and running errands in her most casual outfits.

Do not miss: Lady Gaga chooses a tie dye look to meet her boyfriend

This week, for example, the star of “A Star Is Born” went shopping at a supermarket near her home, a few days after returning from recording an intimate concert in NY, where we saw her leave the hotel in style again and again.

Gaga wore her figure in a white sports set of leggings, sneakers and off the shoulder Nike T-shirt, worn without a bra underneath for comfort.

That same day, Gaga celebrated returning to the tranquility of her home by posting a video on her Instagram, where she posed natural, without makeup and without top, while covering his chest with an arm. “May your (heart) shine like the (sun)”, in Spanish “let your heart shine like the sun“Wrote the singer next to the short video filmed in the courtyard of her fabulous mansion in Malibu.

His casual look to run errands contrasted with the glamorous dresses we saw her wearing last week, when he traveled to the Big Apple to record an MTV Unplugged with his old friend and collaborator Tony bennett.

Lady Gaga delighted us by channeling the glamor of former Hollywood stars with various designer looks, which turned the Plaza Hotel door into her own fashion show.

Among the designs was a pink dress by Alessandra Rich, a flowery dress by Giuseppe di Morabito, a black lace dress by Alexander McQueen, a white tulle dress by Giambattista Valli, a dramatic skirt and blouse ensemble with gigantic sleeves by Christian. Siriano, and to close her stint in New York, a black silk dress from the world’s acclaimed drag designer, Dallas Coulter.