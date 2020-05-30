Lady GagaShe has released “Chromatica”, her sixth studio album that revolves around her story told from a galactic universe where she is the queen of electropop, and which has the collaboration of artists likeElton John,Ariana GrandeandBlackpink.

Four years have passed since “Joanne”, her previous album, time in which Gaga took the opportunity to enter the world of cinema with “A star is born” (2019), a film that led her to win the “Oscar” for best original song with “Shallow” and to get the “Golden Globe” in the same category. During this time, Gaga fans (the “Little Monsters” as she calls them) were eager to hear new choruses from the American singer, and now she transports them to a universe of multi-colored electropop.

With the advancements of “Stupid Love”, “Rain on me” (song that marked Spotify’s biggest debut ranking number one in the world charts), with Ariana Grande, and “Sour Candy”, along with Blackpink, the followers They already sensed that this album would be loaded with danceable songs.

Through her official Twitter account, the artist has asked her fans to listen to the album from start to finish, “there is no need to shuffle, it is my true story,” she says.

And it is that, as Gaga assured a few days ago, “Chromatica” has served to “heal” certain wounds: “The album talks about healing and being brave. When we talk about love I think it is very important to also include the fact that loving it takes a lot of courage for someone, “he said.

His sixth studio album is divided into three parts as if it were a play. The three instrumental songs (“Chromatica I”, “Chromatica II” and “Chromatica III”) separate the rest of the songs that make up the album, 16 in total. Throughout the 40 minutes that the album lasts, the artist talks about topics such as feminism, love relationships or the consumption of medications.

“When I was young, I felt immortal / And not a day went by that I didn’t have to fight / I lived the days only at night / I got lost under the lights” he sings in a melancholic “Sine from above” with Elton John.

With “911” the artist intends to record one of the hardest moments she has experienced after having to resort to this number of emergencies on certain occasions. On her Instagram account, Gaga defines this song as: “My worst enemy is me, I call 911 1011956, the worst things I feel come from me.”

Since 2008 the artist released her extravagant songs “Poker face” or “Just dance” that captivated the public, Gaga has not stopped growing. Her extravagances, both musical and clothing, so captivated her followers that since then they have not abandoned her.

