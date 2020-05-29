There is no deadline that is not met and after waiting for a long time, Lady Gaga finally released Chromatic, the fifth of his career and the first in almost four years. And boy, was it a long way for the pop singer to go to get here, because after launching Joanne in 2016 she dedicated herself to other interesting projects, but no new music, or not as the fans wanted.

In the midst of all this, the star starred in a new film adaptation of A Star is Born alongside Bradley Cooper., debuting as an actress on the big screen and receiving positive reviews. As if it wasn’t enough to win the applause of many for his performance, Gaga sang at the 2019 Oscars –Giving us a very intense moment with Cooper– and he even took the golden statuette for Best Original Song for “Shallow”.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga play “Shallow” at the Oscars 2019!

Since then, the expectation to listen to a new Lady Gaga album grew, although nothing else did not advance anything. In 2019 said that ‘she was pregnant’… from an album, but as always, everything kept it a mystery until February of this year, when suddenly premiered a song called “Stupid Love”, which officially marked his return to music and announced the launch of Chromatica.

As many, Gaga was also affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and although I had already planned to publish this album on April 10, COVID-19 forced her to move the release date to May 29, making longer the agony of the fans who could no longer bear the desire to listen to more music fresh from the oven.

But not everything was so bad, because taking advantage of the influence it has in the music industry, the pop star hosted the One World: Together At Home virtual charity concert, with which they raised funds so that the World Health Organization could combat this terrible disease and that gave us a chance to see Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Elton John and of course her quarantining.

Relive the best performances of the One World: Together At Home concert

In mid-May one of the most anticipated songs of Chromatica arrived, “Rain On Me”, the collaboration of Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, which undoubtedly excited the fans because nobody saw that It would be a milestone to dance and cry in the midst of all we are experiencingAs if this were not enough, they also released an interesting video clip, but sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo…

Just one day after the official release of this album on digital platforms, The singer released one more single, “Sour Candy” with the K-pop girl group Sensation, BLACKPINK., who was trying to prepare us for what we would hear later, although being honest, we did not know what to expect.

Watch on YouTube

And finally, after so many things, Lady Gaga presented Chromatica, an album with 16 songs that sees her return to those danceable beats with whom he fell in love with the world when he debuted in 2008, but also has the musical maturity that he has acquired over the years.

In addition to the collaborations of Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK, it has a special participation from the legendary Elton John –That maybe it will be a topic of conversation–, so it has everything, a bit of Gaga’s past, but it shows us where she plans to go in the future. If they still don’t listen Chromatic, Lady Gaga’s new album, we leave them below for you to get it complete:

Watch on YouTube

We know that true Lady Gaga fans waited until midnight to be among the first to enjoy this album., and we do not blame them, because it was a long wait that the singer made them go through. Of course, on social media a lot of people reacted to the premiere of Chromatica, with one or another meme that the truth made us laugh out loud.

And what do the fans say?

Although the laughter was not lacking, the vast majority of the Little Monsters took the album release very seriously, saying he blew their heads off and venturing to say that it is the best thing that has happened in this rare 2020, will it be? Taste breaks into genres, but while they decide, Check out here the best memes and reactions that Chromatica has left us, Lady Gaga’s new album:

Tell me that I am not the only one that the transition from Chromatica II to 911 felt like the best bitch of his life #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/qu23mCqd1f – Alejandro Guel (@ alejandroguel13) May 29, 2020

This is how the planet earth dawned today #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/K6NwenqG4S – Ereck Gabriel (@egssy) May 29, 2020

#Chromatica Of Lady Gaga Is Out: pic.twitter.com/CGkJTHfTCf – Steffan Steve (@ShowSteffan) May 29, 2020

My family seeing that I put #Chromatica for the 47 time pic.twitter.com/2opEG5u6WW – Pedro (@ Pedro2mayo) May 29, 2020

Chromatica summarized in three words. #Chromatica #paquitasalas pic.twitter.com/8s8yvNuJ5N – ₥ ł ₴₴ ₳ ₦ ₮ ⱧⱤØ ₱ Ø ₵ Ɇ ₦ Ɇ✨ (@antoniovo) May 29, 2020

– You were playing chromatics all night?

– I think my name is not Alicia #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/DY5ZQWfjoD – sebastián (@otresebastian) May 29, 2020

Good morning only to #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/02088uxXaZ – Zulay with Yahaira (@victororvikk) May 29, 2020

Me After Listening To Everything #Chromatica Thanks Gaga! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/04z4HxGLzY – Steffan Steve (@ShowSteffan) May 29, 2020

I entering #Chromatica until the day of the exams pic.twitter.com/P6C3pyIc8k – Dani (@Dani_resfri) May 29, 2020

Thanks #Chromatica for giving me back the meaning of happiness pic.twitter.com/J6YVPmmqpy – gormatrica (@ pirujadelm4r) May 29, 2020

GAGA NEVER DISAPPOINTS #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/EZm5RSVJln – Luuuu (@ Apontess3) May 29, 2020

I go into a trance as the beat of Lady Gaga and Elton John’s Sine From Above takes complete control of my body. #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/VyucOXRAyA – ❂ (@DavidR_GC) May 29, 2020

8hs listening to #Chromatica over and over again pic.twitter.com/EXec46uS6C – Lucas (@luquitasing) May 29, 2020

the truth is that with a first listen I didn’t go to Chromañona but really – the Gagota pop saved #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/GO8RXKQina – (@gmzglez) May 29, 2020

Me, listening to #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/nWwgKBGJCe – Temowers (@temowers) May 29, 2020

Can we confirm that listening to #Chromatica was like riding on the back of a tiger through the eye of a hurricane? pic.twitter.com/iLYufMCxPz – Danny Barocio (@ DanielBarocio9) May 29, 2020

#Chromatica The end of sine form above has me like this: pic.twitter.com/8JLyNkCNre – Fagot (@Isaacaca_) May 29, 2020

So I went to sleep listening to #Chromatica ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/eMeAMdhmzQ – Erick Ramos (@ erickgerardo59) May 29, 2020

Me, at the beginning of Lady Gaga’s album #Chromatica // me, at the end pic.twitter.com/Eu9FV4Q9Pm – Eliot RH (@TheCatInaHat_) May 29, 2020