Lady Gaga receives the ‘keys’ to the city of West Hollywood to recognize her support for the LGBTQ + community



Lady Gaga.

A decade after the release of ‘Born This Way’, the second and acclaimed album by Lady Gaga, the empowering and vindictive messages contained in the songs on the album, one of the most critically and commercially successful of his discography, continue to inspire millions of people around the world, especially when it comes to proudly embracing their particularities and thus build a society more tolerant and respectful of differences.

This important legacy has been openly celebrated this weekend in the Los Angeles Township of West Hollywood, whose Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath has granted no less than the keys to the city to the pop star in order to thank him for the “cultural impact” that emerges from such record work, which has helped many young people put aside their fears to show and express themselves as they are, as well as to contribute to the end of the discrimination against traditionally marginalized groups such as the LGBTQ.

“Thank you very much for this key. I know it will sound corny to some people, although not to me, but you have held the keys to my heart for many years now. This recognition is an honor and a privilege for me, and I promise you that I will always be with you this day ”, declared an excited Lady Gaga as she watched as May 23 officially became, at least in the aforementioned Californian city, the day ‘Born This Way’.

Likewise, the diva has revealed that the lyrics of the aforementioned single, as well as the general tone of the album, have as their main source of inspiration the teachings and life history of activist Carl Bean, who came to found a religious congregation to accommodate the needs of the African American community and ‘queer’.

“‘Born This Way’, both the song and the album, are inspired by Carl Bean, a black and gay religious activist who spoke, sang and preached about ‘being born that way.’ His first works are framed in 1975, 11 years before I was born. So thank you for so many decades of love, courage, and reasons to sing. Now we can feel joy because we deserve it, because we have the right to inspire others when it comes to living with tolerance, acceptance and freedom for all ”, the interpreter wrote on her social networks.