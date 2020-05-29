Fortunately for Lady Gaga fans, we are a few hours away from listening to Chromatica complete (May 29), the new album that the pop star brings to us after almost four years since Joanne’s premiere. Of course this album has caused a lot of expectation, because it has quite interesting collaborations that we didn’t think we would hear at least this year.

Since the Chromatica tracklist was announced, in addition to reading big names like Elton John and Ariana Grande –With which he released “Rain On Me” a few days ago–, one of the most striking was the one I would do with the girl group K-Pop, BLACKPINKWell, this genre is one of the most important musical phenomena in recent years and these girls are undoubtedly breaking it all over the world.

After much expectation, Lady Gaga finally released “Sour Candy”, the song she did with the South Korean sensation singers and yes, it is a totally pop song, which was produced by the DJ and creator of milestones, Burns along with Gaga’s assiduous collaborator, BloodPop. Beyond taking the star out of their comfort zone, in this song they achieve a perfect balance between their styles.

Over almost three minutes long, Lady Gaga exchanges verses with BLACKPINK members, and through them they tell an interesting love storywhere they ask for whatever it is everything they are told must be sincere, something we all look for in a relationship, right?

Without a doubt with this song and the other singles that Gaga has released in all this time, It shows us that it is looking to reinvent itself and above all, that it wants to bring the party to our homes while we continue in quarantine. And with this collaboration it is very clear to us that it seeks to retake the top of world pop collaborating with the most important artists that are at the moment.

But we better not tell you more, while midnight arrives to fully listen to Lady Gaga’s new album, Listen to “Sour Candy”, his collaboration with BLACKPINK below:

