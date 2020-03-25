Lady Gaga postpones the premiere of her new album Chromatic | Instagram

The singer Lady Gaga filled all her followers with sadness, as her Chromatic album it was highly anticipated for a few weeks now and due to the world coronavirus crisis has decided postpone it indefinitely

In the last days the things they are getting quite serious in the United States and the United Kingdom, and many artists modified the dates of their releases, concerts and presentations.

Today it was Lady Gaga who joined the list with her sixth album Chromatic, noting that it was a decision quite hard to take since I had planned to release it the day April 10th.

These are frenetic and frightening times for everyone, art is one of the strongest things we have to bring joy and healing to others at times like this, “Gaga confessed in a statement.

This is how to mention that you do not feel that it is correct that you do it in the midst of the pandemic that occurs around the world, so you prefer support in different ways, like getting medical equipment.

One of the confessions he revealed was that he would have a appearance in the festival Coachella 2020 but for obvious reasons it was postponedWhile the tour dates for his new album next summer still stand and have not changed.

Singer public the statement on their social networks, both in Instagram like in Twitter today in the morning.

With just 5 hours after its publication, it already has more than 300 thousand likes from his followers and more than 15 thousand comments.

There was comments good but also some comments bad, since they believe that its launch does not affect what is happening at all, so they cross it off selfish.

Releasing an album does not detract from the rest. Right now we need your message of kindness and connection that your music creates. I never expected this from you and I am confused on how you came to that thought, waiting for your album has been a light of hope through my depression and anxiety, “wrote one follower.

Maybe these comments will change your mind Gaga and decide to go ahead with the date that was already scheduled.

