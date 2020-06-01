Four years after the release of ‘Joanne’, and after making original music for the remake of A Star Is Born Two years ago, Lady Gaga He shares on his sixth studio album a celebration that brings together the sounds of EDM and melodies of that pop that you can not get out of your head. In addition, it has luxurious collaborations for the sixteen songs that comprise ‘Chromatica’.

With BloodPop (HAIM, Lilly Allen, Post Malone) and Tchami (Gaga’s Artpop, DJ Snake) in charge of the production, they also took a tour to collaborate on the album Ariana Grande, Sir Elton John, BLACKPINK, Madeon, Skrillex, BURNS, Axwell and Ingrosso (Swedish House Mafia). Chromatic it is shaping up to be the pinnacle of pop and EDM on a single album.

The dance music format does not take away its intimate side to Lady Gaga’s songs, in which she reflects on alcohol abuse, breaks, the burden of fame, finding herself and celebrating that she is a free woman. With three symphonic interludes, the rest of the album is the result of putting house, techno, pop and even drum n ‘bass in the blender.

The question is… Is this an ideal time to release an album designed for dance floors? Maybe yes or no, depending on the perspective, but we are also getting fed up with artists postponing their releases over and over again, waiting for the pandemic to end. Lady Gaga finds in aesthetics based on a distant future the inspiration to include those who have been, for the past ten years, experts in turntables and digital sound production.

Gaga remains the protagonist at all times, even when the presence of Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK It sets itself apart, and the collaboration with Sir Elton John is an impressive song. In “Sine From Above”, they both talk about what they thought when they were young, how they lived on the edge, what they expected from life and where they are today. All this, in an EDM song taken care of in all its details, which explodes and even closes with drum and bass, without leaving its progressive pop roots.

“Free Woman” and “Plastic Doll” touch more clearly a constant in Gaga’s liberation, which is to embrace being a woman in this world, and not having to depend on what someone thinks she is. In the Chromatica Manifesto he lets us see that Gaga lived in two realities, one daily and the other in a world she dreamed of., in which his music was the vehicle to show kindness in people.

No one doubts that Gaga is pop royalty, and there are moments when we see it more clearly, such as in “Enigma” and “Babylon”, which sounds like the past, present and future of pop. She insists that the most important element of Chromatica is love, and who is present in everything he does. The truth does show when the dedication is there, and we have the American in her best vision.

One of the most anticipated post-pandemic tours is the one Gaga envisions around Chromatica. The futuristic aesthetics of the two videos he has released only make us think that it will not be something small. Clothing, structure and visuals will be designed to transport us to the world that she claims she dreamed of.

“Sound is the force of my life,” he declares in his Manifesto, and it is incredible how corny it can be with his music, as if it were a romantic relationship, in addition to the annotations to the album he insists that she survives for the music. Their concerts will be massive dance floors with a completely uptempo albumWhere do you see this little gem dancing?

Around Chromatica, Gaga’s merchandise offers very striking 90s t-shirts, her rain boots, and even thongs (in case they occupy …).

Tracklist

01. ‘Chromatica I’

02. ‘Alice’

03. ‘Stupid Love’

04. ‘Rain On Me’ (with Ariana Grande)

05. ‘Free Woman’

06. ‘Fun Tonight’

07. ‘Chromatica II’

08. ‘911’

09. ‘Plastic Doll’

10. ‘Sour Candy’ (with BLACKPINK)

11. ‘Enigma’

12. ‘Replay’

13. ‘Chromatica III’

14. ‘Sine From Above’ (with Elton John)

15. ‘1,000 Doves’

16. ‘Babylon’