Lady Gaga lets Kylie Minogue and other queer icons sing her hits

June 25 will be the release of the album for the 10th anniversary of Born This Way. Just in time for Pride. Will have six songs re-sold by singers representing the community. Additionally, the anniversary special disc will include the original 14 tracks from the 2011 album in new packaging along with the covers.

In addition to this project that arrives in time for Pride, Lady Gaga launched a special collection with Born This Way written with the rainbow, nothing more and nothing less than Versace. Get to know her here.