Chromatica will be the source of inspiration for fans and creatives who decide to enter this contest with a juicy result for first place.

June 25, 2020

Everyone knows that the tastes of the singer Lady Gaga are exotic and unorthodox when it comes to talking about art and music, and that is why she has summoned all the creatives and Little Monsters to create their own design for the album « Chromatica » .

The controversial singer wants to spoil her « Little Monsters » with the contest.

To do this, Gaga teamed up with Adobe and Live Nation to create an illustration that will blow the brains out of the singer and illustration experts from both companies, and thus designate a winner to take home the modest sum of $ 10,000.

Regarding the contest, the singer explained:

« My fans have consistently demonstrated their love and creativity through their art over the years, and they always make me feel happy and understood. I am eager to see what Chromatica means to them. »

Ann Lewnes executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Adobe said in a statement:

« Adobe’s mission has always been to empower people to express themselves creatively. Now more than ever, creativity is being used to speak out against inequality, tackle a pandemic, and hopefully build bridges between them. (…) Who better to join forces with one of the most creative and compassionate people in the universe, Lady Gaga, to empower our community to build worlds that unite us all. «

For the contest, the participants, who have the opportunity until July 21, will publish the art on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #LadyGagaxAdobe, which will automatically give them the pass to participate.

The top prize wins, in addition to the $ 10,000, a high-quality print of her artwork autographed by the Chromatica artist herself and a 12-month Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription.

On the other hand, they will select 9 people who will take second place and will each have $ 400, an autographed Gaga poster and a 3-month Creative Cloud subscription to Adobe All-Apps.

With information from Billboard.