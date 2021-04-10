Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga share a picture next to Adam Driver in the filming of ‘House of gucci‘. The new movie of Ridley scott will also have Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy irons Y Jack huston. ‘House of gucci‘has a scheduled release date of November 26, 2021.

We knew that the cast of ‘House of gucci‘, the new movie by Ridley scott, He was going to give us powerful images and, since its filming, it is not disappointing. With Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy irons Y Jack huston wrapped in a conspiracy story of murders in the bosom of one of the most important Italian families in the world of fashion, how could we not be vigilant?

More than a year ago it became known that Gaga, after conquering critics, the public and academics all with ‘A star has been born‘, he would repeat on the big screen, this time with Scott at the controls. At the time it was advanced that the singer had been chosen to star in this thriller “based on true events about the murder of the grandson of the founder of Gucci”, giving life to Patrizia reggiani, ex-wife of the aforementioned grandson, Maurizio gucci, and featured in countless headlines after being found guilty of orchestrating her husband’s murder. After eighteen years in prison, Reggiani was released in 2016.

On April 8, more photographs came to light from the filming in which we see Adam Driver and Lady Gaga again. However, the one who stands out the most is an unrecognizable Jared Leto. The Oscar-winning actor and musician plays Paolo Gucci, cousin and rival for control of the signature of Adam Driver’s character.

Of course, if you do not recognize him, it is the bald man with gray hair and mustache in a brown suit who follows, after getting out of the car, the characters of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga.

‘House of gucci‘has a booklet of Roberto Bentivegna and is based on the book of Sara Gay Forden titled ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed‘. Its scheduled release date is November 26, 2021.

