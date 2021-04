Gaga returns to action, this time moving through an extremely crowded set during the filming of ‘House of Gucci’ in Rome.

The eccentric singer and actress looked very elegant in a black fur coat, a pearl-encrusted midi dress, and black heels.

Complementing the somber look, she carried a red snakeskin bag, dark glasses, and a short black wig.

At the end of the scene, Lady Gaga was escorted by a bodyguard to another location on the film set.