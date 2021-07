MGM Studios has already presented a preview of “House of Gucci”, the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the Italian fashion house. In the trailer we see Lady Gaga as Patrizia, Maurizio’s wife, who would be charged with the murder of her husband. In the film, the brilliance of fashion, catwalks and parties coexist with a drama that shook the world of haute couture.