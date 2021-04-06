Lady Gaga in a very dramatic scene for “House of Gucci”

The actress and singer once again transforms into Patrizia Reggiani and this time we capture her filming a strong scene with her co-star John Huston. In the scene, Patrizia Reggiani takes her daughter to school and creates a tremendous scandal when her husband’s attorney (John Huston) shows up to deliver the divorce papers to her. Lady Gaga makes clear her great capacity as an actress.

If you missed the kiss from Lady Gaga and Adam Driver on the film set a few weeks ago, you can check it out here.