Lady Gaga honorably receives the keys to the city of West Hollywood

Lady Gaga celebrates twice! The day “Born this way” turned 10 years after its release, he received the keys to West Hollywood.

Although Lady Gaga took her first steps in the music industry in 2005, she continues to be a fresh artist, who proposes and reinvents herself; That is why it is so difficult to become aware that 10 years have passed since he released his album “Born this way”.

Although Gaga garnered worldwide fame from her first album released in 2008, she established herself as a legend in 2011 with Born this way, since among controversies about religion and censorship for the LGBT community, the artist gained even more attention and reached the number one on the popularity charts in more than 30 countries.

Ten years after having achieved such a feat, the artist continues to be current and has positioned herself as a celebrity in different media, since in addition to having ventured into film and acting, she has been freer than ever in each project that agrees to perform.

Lady Gaga received an honor that honors her career and influence in the West Hollywood community, where she was presented with the keys to the city by Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath in recognition of the cultural impact of her music influencing pride in being. a @ same @.

Gaga said she will “honor and treasure” this gesture while wearing a commemorative shirt from her album a decade ago, jewelry from Justine Stone, Martine Ali and Balenciaga, as well as vinyl platform boots.

The singer took the opportunity to visit the presentation of a painting on Robertson Boulevard, in which the theme is also pride. This artwork was made in honor of the LG BTQIA community and is located just outside The Abbey bar in Los Angeles.

Gaga has built a solid media career over obstacles like depression and fibromyalgia. She recently opened up about how difficult it was to get over a pregnancy caused by the rape of a music producer when she was just 19 years old; Despite the trauma left to her, she refuses to reveal the identity of her attacker.