Lady Gaga has released Chromatica, her sixth studio album that revolves around her story told from a galactic universe where she is the queen of electropop, and which has the collaboration of artists such as Elton John, Ariana Grande and Blackpink.

Four years have passed since Joanne, her previous album, time in which Gaga took the opportunity to enter the world of cinema with A Star Is Born (2019), a film that led her to win the Oscar for the best original song with Shallow and to be made with the Golden Globe in the same category.

During this time, Gaga fans (the “Little Monsters” as she calls them) were eager to hear new choruses from the American singer, and now she transports them to a universe of multi-colored electropop.

With the advances of Stupid Love; Rain on me (song that marked Spotify’s biggest debut ranking number one in the world charts), with Ariana Grande, and Sour Candy, along with Blackpink, the fans already intuited that this album would be loaded with danceable songs.

Through her official Twitter account, the artist has asked her fans to listen to the album from start to finish, “there is no need to shuffle, it is my true story,” she says.

And it is that, as Gaga assured in an interview published a few days ago, Chromatica has served to “heal” certain wounds: “The album talks about healing and being brave. When we talk about love I think it is very important to also include the fact of that loving someone takes a lot of courage, “he said.

His sixth studio album is divided into three parts as if it were a play. The three instrumental songs (Chromatica I, Chromatica II and Chromatica III) separate the rest of the songs that make up the album, 16 in total.

Throughout the 40 minutes that the album lasts, the artist talks about topics such as feminism, love relationships or the consumption of medications.

“When I was young, I felt immortal / And not a day went by that I didn’t have to fight / I lived the days only at night / I got lost under the lights” sings in a melancholic Sine from Above with Elton John.

With 911 the artist intends to record one of the hardest moments she has lived after having to resort to this number of emergencies on certain occasions.

In her Instragram, Gaga defines this song as: “My worst enemy is me, I call 911 1011956, the worst things I feel come from me”.

Since 2008 the artist released her extravagant songs Poker Face or Just Dance that captivated the public, Gaga has continued to grow.

His extravagances have given him success.

Repertoire

Some of Lady Gaga’s successes are:

* Bad Romance.

* Poker Face.

* Just Dance.

*Judas.

* Love Game.

*Paparazzi.

