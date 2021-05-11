Lady Gaga hands out flowers to fans at the end of filming House of Gucci

“I want to thank to all of Italy for cheering me on while filming this movie; I hug and kiss you, I tell you that I believe in you, prayers for my place of origin, a country built on the promise of hard work and family. I hope I have made you proud. I am proud to be Italian. I love you, “he wrote.

I wish to thank all of Italy for cheering me on while I film this movie — I hug & kiss you, tell you I believe in you ❤️ prayers 🇮🇹🙏to my place of origin — a country built on the promise of hard work & Familia. I hope I made you proud. I’m proud to be Italian. I love you. #HouseOfGucci – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 9, 2021

Gaga wore a very original travel look. She was wearing long pink gloves that we love! A scarf around the neck, beige pants inside some Valentino boots, just like him Rose Edition bag from the Italian house. On top he wore a black blazer.