Lady Gaga finished filming her scenes at House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has been moved at the end of the filming of the movie “House of Gucci”, for which she lived for a few months in Rome.

Accompanied by some of her friends, Lady Gaga has closed the recording cycle for “House of Gucci”, the long-awaited film in which she shares credits with Adam Driver and Jared Leto, to mention some of her companions.

Gaga played the role of Patrizia Reggiani, known as the “black widow” after she was found guilty of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, her ex-husband.

Proud of his work, his fans brought him flowers to the hotel where he was staying. Grateful, she recognized the gesture as she came out to say hello while wearing a $ 435 worth of Chanel silk scarf.

Shaken at first glance, Lady Gaga seems to be in a state of melancholy that will make her miss her scenes and the city in which she transformed into her character to exude glamor.

Before saying goodbye to the city of love, she went out to eat with some of her friends and took with her a Versace bag, which valued at $ 2,295.

Now that she is back home, Gaga could feel the stress she has experienced in recent months, both from her recording schedules and from the kidnapping of her dogs and the altercation against their walker.

One thing for sure is that she will always find a way to get up and keep looking stunning while continuing to amaze the world with her talent.