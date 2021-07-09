Lady Gaga Dropped a Topless, No-Makeup, Selfie and I’m in Awe

Queen of Glam Lady Gaga loves to lean into aesthetic transformations, so it’s rare to see a glimpse of her sporting a toned down look. But today she dropped a video to her Instagram grid captioned “May your 🖤 shine like the ☀️”, and for the picture she went seemingly makeup-free, filter free, and clothing free (legend move) while allowing her brunette hair to swoosh in the breeze.

I’d really just like to take a moment to appreciate her contributions to the normalization of real skin on the gram. That said, this isn’t the first jaw-dropping no-makeup selfie to surface on Gaga’s grid. In fact, Gaga is partial to ’em these days.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We were particularly taken by her adorable selfie showcasing her freckles last summer, when she posted a golden hour selfie captioned: “Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you. “

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Gaga, please drop the skincare routine, we beg !! Also: When is Haus going to drop a skincare line? Anyyyy minute now, we hope …

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io