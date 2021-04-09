Lady Gaga dresses up for wedding with Adam Driver at House of Gucci

Movies

What’s House of Gucci about?

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga filming ‘House of Gucci’ in Milan. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

It’s the movie that follows Maurizio’s story (Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia will hire a hitman to kill him in 1995.

"House of gucci" Shooting In MilanAdam Driver and Lady Gaga as Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

In fact, everything is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. It also stars Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Jeremy Irons.