Lady Gaga continues her fight against bullying

In 2012 Lady Gaga began her fight to combat bullying towards young people on social networks and promote a more tolerant society in which individuality is celebrated and promotes self-confidence with her Born this way foundation, a title that also bears one of his musical hits.

Under this mission, the interpreter of Shallow, surprises her followers with a special launch in collaboration with an exclusive brand of champagne, with which, in addition to significantly supporting the foundation, the singer wants to promote, “how to overcome the limits of the creation, constant reinvention, and how passionate dedication to art can elevate us, individually and collectively ”.

Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga, has special edition bottles and a sculpture designed by the singer herself, which will be available from April 6. The firm has also worked successfully with other artists such as launching a line of bottles in collaboration with Lenny Kravitz. “Today more than ever, the world needs the power of creative freedom. A force capable of opening new horizons, of moving us forward. A force that unites Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon in a collaboration ”, stated in the release statement.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

The singer announced the news on her Instagram account with an image of her holding a sparkling rosé from the 2006 vintage in a deep purple bottle.

“Dom Pérignon and I are driven by the need for creative freedom and we are excited to share this artistic universe,” he wrote.