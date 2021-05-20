Lady Gaga chooses a tie dye look to meet her boyfriend

Now that Lady Gaga returned from Rome, she was seen sporty in Malibu alongside her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

After concluding the filming of “House of Gucci” in Rome, Lady Gaga has returned to Malibu to rejoin her daily life.

During her outing, she looked comfortable with a Rodarte on-point look inspired by the tie dye trend that has been present since last year.

Gaga wore two hoodies for $ 322 each, while one stood out for its light blue hue, the other wore it tied at the waist, matching her $ 275 pants.

The artist paired her outfit with $ 363 worth of Nike Air Max LX sneakers and Moschino sunglasses, as well as a lens mask made by Nikita Karizima that sells for $ 30.

After stopping by for some drinks and snacks for the afternoon, Lady Gaga was joined by her boyfriend Michael Polansky, with whom she began seeing her since New Years Eve in 2019.

Although the couple had been flirting since the beginning of that year, it was until then that their relationship with the mathematician and engineer was confirmed.

Together they headed to Gaga’s oceanfront mansion aboard Michael’s Tesla.