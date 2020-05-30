MEXICO CITY, May 29 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- For the launch party of her sixth record material for Lady Gaga, called “Chromatica”, the singer has chosen a very extravagant outfit like her. And it is that this new era is characterized by punk touches mixed with a futuristic aesthetic and with a lot of proposal. But, what we loved the most is that the garment he wore for this important day is from a Mexican designer and we bring you all the details.

Gaga wore an outfit inspired by virtual singer Hatsune Miku, in an oversized sweatshirt creation of Jonathan Morales from the Mexican brand No Name Studio. “data-reactid =” 20 “> Gaga released her album” Chromatica “, a musical material that returns to her dance pop roots that catapulted her to fame in 2008 with the album The Fame and later with The Fame Monster. For this premiere, Gaga wore an outfit inspired by virtual singer Hatsune Miku, in an oversized sweatshirt creation of Jonathan Morales of the Mexican brand No Name Studio.

In an exclusive interview with the designer, Jonathan told us how his garment came to one of the most important celebrities in the world: “It was something very unexpected since I have been designing fashion with an alternative proposal for a long time and moving from designing in Mexico to finding out that Someone like Lady Gaga liked your clothes. It’s crazy. We had a lot of emotion and it’s something that fills me with happiness. “

However, the most important question still remains unanswered: how is it that Lady Gaga chose this garment to be released along with her album “Chromática”? Jonathan Responds, “There was no request as such, rather it was a letter of introduction that my management team and I decided to make. In this spirit, we sent him five garments hoping that in the future he would wear them. The first to receive them was his stylist Nicola Formichetti who told us that she loved the aesthetics and the processes behind the garments. That gave us great pleasure, but we still did not know if she would wear them, until yesterday, Thursday, who shared the videos and saw that she had chosen our garments for something very important. “

Without a doubt, this election represents an important moment for the local industry and in Jonathan’s words that night was important for Gaga but also for him and his brand: “this is something iconic”.

For Jonathan this represents a great opportunity to believe in his work and especially in his dreams: “We must seek to make our dreams come true and have a lot of confidence. This is very important to us, this represents the openness that they turn to see us and that Let’s start dressing everyone. “

This is not the first time that Lady Gaga and her team choose Mexican design, in October of last year Gaga chose jewelry by Georgina Treviño.

