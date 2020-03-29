Lady Gaga celebrates her 34th birthday today | Instagram

Today singer and dancer Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga, celebrates her 34 years grateful for all that life has given her with her closest family and friends.

In 2008 he decided move to the city of Los Angeles and there he published his first work and change completely his life.

Lady Gaga rose to fame as an artist after the release of her album, “The Fame”In 2008, which includes singles such as Just Dance, Poker Face, Lovegame and Paparazzi, becoming quite a idol since then, selling more than 15 million copies.

His stage name was inspired thanks to the success of the band What in in the year of 1984 “Radio Ga Ga“

In addition to being a singer, Stefani is a songwriter, producer, dancer, actress, activist and designer American fashion.

Gaga earned the Oscar and the Golden Globe by “Shallow”, The main song of the film A Star Is Born, which she herself starred in and had nominations such as Best actress in both awards.

His most recent work “Chromatic” was postponed due to the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic around the world indefinitely as it was scheduled to premiere on April 10.

Until now has not published anything on his social networks regarding his birthday, but it is known that he is in quarantine, so he is celebrating it with his family and his partner.

It is currently one of the most respected artists in the music world, many times reaching compare it with the famous singer Madonna.

She had her gift in music since she was a child since they have revealed that learned to play the piano by ear with just four years and at thirteen, he composed his first song on the piano.

Currently the singer is deeply in love with Michael Polansky, a millionaire businessman and Silicon Valley tech investor.

.