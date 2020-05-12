In a moment as tense as the one we are experiencing, what we least need is to talk about cyber attacks, but we know that things like that don’t stop even if there is a pandemic. In the midst of this situation, one or the other abused has thought to steal information from some musicians to show it on the internet.

It turns out that a few days ago the law firm located in New York, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks confirmed that they were victims of a cyber attackwhere it was stolen at least a Terabyte with personal information of many of the people they representbut this signature is recognized for working with a lot of music, entertainment and sports figures.

In the list we have names like Lady Gaga, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson, Brucen Springsteen, Run DMC, Mary J. Blige, among many more, and the truth is not something less, because among all the data that was taken there was email addresses, contracts, confidentiality agreements, telephone numbers and even personal correspondence.

According to Variety, the REvil piracy group could have been responsible for this attack, which also operates under the alias Sodinokibi. And how do they know this? Well, last week on the dark internet forums, the group released a snippet of the contract Madonna signed with Live Nation for their 2019-2020 Madame X tour, which had to be postponed by the coronavirus.

According to the same source, the law firm may be exposed to a type of attack called ransomware, where cyber attackers extort victims by threatening to publish all data they were stolen unless they are paid a large amount of money for their silence.

Similar situations had already occurred with the REvil group a few years ago, when firms and companies such as Brooks International and Travelex. In the case of the latter, had to disburse to recover his information the enormous amount of 2.3 million dollars in bitcoins for this cyber groupso it is expected that Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks do the same.