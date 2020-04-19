If what was sought was an analgesic effect in these times of anxiety and anxiety. If it was about the stars of music and entertainment playing a role of pedagogical idols, playing songs from the living room of their mansions while millions watched them from the living room of our houses, it could be said that it has been mission accomplished. See Charlie Watts in a square on the screen play the drums of You can’t always get what you want on some drawers next to the sofa, while Mick Jagger sings, Keith Richards choirs and Ronnie Wood marks the guitar looking at the floor, each one in his little square, has something between nostalgia, dystopia and prudence. At the end of the day, the Rolling Stones are still four older gentlemen who fit into the population at risk.

For seven hours, almost a hundred musicians, actors, athletes and famous faces of entertainment walked this Saturday by One World: Together at Home, an initiative to raise funds against a pandemic and thank the work of medical services around the world. The event, broadcast by the three major television networks in the United States and the main streaming platforms, has been organized by Global Citizen, a charity related to music, and has also had the collaboration of the World Health Organization and a handful of large companies as sponsors.

Due to the gigantic dimension, the unusual gathering of stars and the social purpose, the event has been compared to Live Aid. That historic 1985 concert to raise funds against poverty in Africa. More similar: the two appointments featured a guardian figure, an artist-promoter-patriarch-benefector. In Live Aid it was Bob Geldof and this time the matriarch was Lady Gaga. Even the collection figures are even: One World: Together at Home is already close to the 100 million dollars that were obtained for Africa.

The critical theorist Mark Fisher interpreted that quote as a kind of fiction that projected the idea that “compassionate and caring individuals can end poverty, without the need for any political intervention or systemic reorganization.” On this occasion, and despite the organization’s nonpartisan call, the political accent has flown over the entire concert. From the participation of UN representatives, former first ladies like Michel Obama or Laura Bush; and, above all, tributes and thanks to public health services such as the British NHS or the SSN in Italy.

After a few warm-up hours, the start of the main course was the responsibility of the promoter, Lady Gaga. The piano was played by Smile, that sad optimistic hymn, whose music was composed by Charlie Chaplin for Modern Times (1936), which was later added a letter and has received versions from Nat King Cole, Tony Bennet or Michael Jackson. The trio of star presenters of the American late nights – Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel – were in charge of energizing the show, which at times was repetitive, largely due to the limitations of the format. All acoustic and from home. “We want to keep that tone. This time it is not a big production. It’s about empathizing with people who are also singing from home these days, ”Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, told Variety this week.

Accompanied from their respective screen squares by The Roots, the rap band that also performs on their show, Fallon performed a fun version of hit synth pop Safety Dance. The winks, ironic or sincere, to songs related to the medical exception moment were a constant. As well as the classics, especially soul, with a message of hope and community. Ben E King’s stand by me; A change gonna come, by Sam Cooke; or Lean on me, by the recently deceased Bill Withers, played on the piano by Stevie Wonder. Even the teenage phenomenon Billie Eilish opted for Bobby Hebb’s Sunny for the heat of the classics.

Chris Martin, Taylor Swift, Elton John or The Killers, chose to play their own songs in acoustic versions. Also Maluma and the Nigerian Buran Boy, with the slight feeling of covering the Latin and African share of the cast. Also Paul McCartney, who was present at the Live Aid of ’85, chose a composition of his. Before beginning, Sir Paul dedicated Lady Madonna “to the true heroes, the workers of the health system”, as was his mother, a nurse during the Second World War. And he sent another message: “We must tell political leaders around the world to strengthen public health systems.”

