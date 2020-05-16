American singer Lady Gaga announced the premiere date of his song “Rain On Me”, which he recorded with the North American singer Ariana Grande, through a publication on social networks, which also revealed the cover of the collaboration.

On the cover appears the interpreter of “Born This Way” lying in punk clothing, and a few meters away, the singer of “7 Rings” peeks through what appears to be a magical portal that emerges from Wall.

” ‘Rain On Me’ with Ariana Grande, Friday, May 22, ” Gaga wrote. at the bottom of the image, with which he also hinted at the release of his sixth studio album ” Chromatica ” that he had postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted to tell you that after much deliberation I made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone the release of ‘Chromatica.’ I’m going to announce a new release date soon, ” he wrote on his Instagram a couple of months ago.

This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to bring joy and healing to each other in times like this, it just doesn’t feel right for me. release this album, with everything that’s going on with the pandemic, ” added.

The 34-year-old artist also revealed a few days ago, through her different profiles on social networks, that the release date of his next record material would be next May 29.

The album will feature the participation of renowned figures such as the British musician Elton John and the South Korean music group Black Pink, in addition to the aforementioned collaboration with also actress Ariana Grande.

