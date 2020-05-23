Mexico.- After weeks of high expectations after the launch announcement, finally the new collaboration of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Rain on me, was released this Friday, May 22 and since the first hours of launch it has already accumulated millions of views on Lady Gaga’s official YouTube channel.

The theme is part of the recent record production from the interpreter of “Bad Romance” and “Born This Way”, titled Chromatic.

It was at 11 pm on Thursday that the singers shared the links to enjoy the song, on different music platforms.

On the production of three minutes and three seconds, Lady Gaga expressed on her social networks; “Thank you for reminding me that I am strong, I am super emotional and I love you very much, I appreciate you Ariana Grande, without you and without my ‘Little Monsters’I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive. “

Lady Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, will be released on Friday, May 29, and the collaboration with Ariana is the first of the material, as it will also include the participation of British singer-songwriter Elton John and the South Korean group Black Pink.

Hours before launch, Ariana shared a series of memes where the characters of the cartoon SpongeBob, “Patricio Estrella” and “Squidward Tentacles”, had been edited with the physical appearance of Gaga and her, respectively, while they waited, holding hands, for the premiere of the song.

“Once… I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did… who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and whose heart was bigger than her entire body . She immediately felt like a sister to me, ”explained Ariana in a message, on social networks, for the protagonist of the film A Star Is Born.

“She took me by the hand and invited me to the beautiful world of‘ Chromatica ’and together, we were able to express how beautiful and healing it feels to cry! I hope this makes you feel as lively as it is for both of you. I love you Lady Gaga. You are a super woman, impressive! ”, Pointed out the singer of songs like 7 Rings and No Tears Left to Cry.

