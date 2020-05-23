Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande premiered this Friday the video clip of their joint song Rain on Me, which anticipates Gaga’s next album and in which both stars dance in the rain on an apocalyptic stage.

The song, which is the second promotional single from the Chromatica album, is a house-pop cut accompanied by a video in which the choreography predominates and an atmosphere between the futuristic and the post-apocalyptic that is directly reminiscent of the aesthetics of the film Blade Runner.

In fact, it has been directed by Mexican-born filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, collaborator of Quentin Tarantino and author of films such as Sin City, Planet Terror and Machete.

Gaga has always given great importance to the visual part in her record works and on her return to pop, after a journey through the Oscars and soundtracks, it seems that she will rely on the iconography associated with the world of science fiction.

Chromatica, the album, goes on sale on May 29 and the songs Stupid Love and Rain on Me with Ariana Grande are known, in the absence of knowing Gaga’s collaborations with Elton John and the k-pop group Blackpink.

“She shook my hand and invited me to the beautiful world of Chromatica and together we were able to express … how beautiful and healing it is to cry! I hope it makes you feel as animated as we are,” said Ariana Grande on Twitter, where both Singers crossed messages of moral support.

Rain on Me is a dance-pop theme, which at its base is inspired by the classic house of the 1990s and continues the trend to be inspired by sounds from past decades as Dua Lipa has done this year on her acclaimed Future Nostalgia album.

Gaga announced in March that she was postponing the release of her first album since 2016, as she planned to release it on April 10, mid-peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the quarantine, Gaga organized with the World Health Organization (WHO) the solidarity concert “One World: Everyone at home”, in which the Rolling Stones, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder performed from their homes , among others, and more than $ 127 million was raised.

