Lady Gaga and Adam Driver exude style in ‘House of Gucci’

(CNN) – Lady Gaga set the internet on fire Tuesday after posting a photo from the set of Ridley Scott’s upcoming film, “House of Gucci.”

In addition to whetting an appetite for the upcoming production, the photo fired the imagination on social media thanks to the retro outfits worn by the singer and her co-star Adam Driver, who play Patrizia Reggiani and her ex-husband, fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci. , respectively.

Based on the novel “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed”, the crime film is about the famous family dynasty and recounts the fall in real life of Reggiani, who was convicted of conspiring in the Gucci murder. The fashion chief was shot outside his Milan office in 1995, and his ex-wife was sentenced to 29 years in prison for orchestrating the murder.

Wearing a white fur hat and adorned with gold jewelry, Lady Gaga bears a striking resemblance to the Italian socialite. He simply titled the image “Signore e Signora Gucci” or “Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.

Adam Driver, meanwhile, is pictured in a cream cable knit sweater and oversized glasses, with a white jacket tied around the waist. Although several behind-the-scenes photos of the actor in his wardrobe appeared online earlier this week, it’s the first close look at Driver’s incarnation as the late Gucci, the grandson of the founder of his eponymous brand, Guccio Gucci.

Social media users were quick to create memes of the viral image, comparing Adam Driver’s sweater to the one Chris Evans wore in “Knives Out,” overlaying the couple on “Star Wars” backgrounds, and of course incorporating a picture of Bernie Sanders and the gloves he wore at the inauguration.

Others joked about the couple’s’ 80s style and après-ski elegance. Actress Kiernan Shipka wrote “nothing could prepare me for this photo” in reaction to the Instagram post.

The film, which is currently filming in Italy, will be released in November and also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto.

Lady Gaga’s last major on-screen role was in “A Star Is Born,” which earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Song and an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.