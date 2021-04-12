Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto in action

The actors fully immersed their characters in a very intense scene, during the filming of the film ‘House of Gucci’, in Rome. Lady Gaga plays ‘Black Widow’ Patrizia Reggiani, Adam plays Maurizio Gucci and Jared will play Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s autobiographical drama, which documents Patrizia Reggiani’s marriage, divorce and subsequent plot to murder her ex husband. Lady Gaga was wearing an elegant purple dress and Jared Leto looked simply unrecognizable. The three actors were seen having a very lively discussion on the street.

Don’t miss Lady Gaga in a wedding dress!