Lady Gaga became a foul-mouthed girl who flirted with boys and girls | Reform

Without a doubt, the singer Lady Gaga has had a rather complicated life that came to fall low becoming something completely different from what she is today, a foul-mouthed girl who flirted with whoever stood in front of her.

Lady Gaga was born with the name of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, she grew up in the Upper East Side Manhattan, one of the most exclusive places in the city.

From a young age she demonstrated her gift in music, to four years he started playing the piano and when he was thirteen he composed his first song.

It may interest you: Lady Gaga is accused of plagiarism in some songs from her album Chromatica

Lady Gaga had a catholic education, but with his life in nightclubs and even in one of them it was where he fell into drug use and opted for burlesque-type shows.

Little by little it became a bad-tempered and foul-mouthed girl, flirting with both boys and girls, sometimes suggesting their bisexuality.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

By then he had already adopted the name Lady Gaga, inspired by the Queen song, Radio GaGa, that she liked.

He managed to sign a contract with the record label Def Jam, but couldn’t get any songs out Under this artistic direction, she had to change labels and in 2008 she released Just Dance, the song that made her jump to fame.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Their success continued in 2011 with the release of their album. Born This WayBut the pressure around the singer began to affect her quite a lot.

One of her worst moments that happened was at 19 when the singer was abused s3xualm3nt3 by a man twenty years older than she, being this event the one that inspired to write the letter of Swine.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Lady Gaga found a way to transform negative events from his past as inspiration in their creations.

Your album Joanne, launched in October 2016, is a tribute to her father’s sister, who failed in 1974 from lupus.

Gaga is currently rworld renowned for his changing and extravagant aesthetic sense with regard to music, fashion, live performances and music videos.

You can also read: Lady Gaga attacks the President of the United States

Among his recognitions are eleven Grammy awardsseven Billboard music awards, three brit awards, thirteen MTV Video Music Awards and a place within Composers Hall of Fameas well as a Oscar, two Golden Globes, a BAFTA and two Emmy nominations.

Beyond her career as an artist, Gaga is also dedicated to humanitarian causes and activism in favor of LGBT community.