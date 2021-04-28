Lady Di’s wedding dress to reunite Prince Harry and William

Lady Di’s wedding dress will reunite Prince Harry and William | AP

Possibly if Lady Diana lived she would not rest in peace until she reconciled her children, the prince harry and William, they would never even have distanced themselves with her present, however, it seems her influence would continue to be present to see them reunite again in a special exhibition at Kensington Palace.

As it transpired in recent days, the wedding dress of Lady diana will be exhibited in Kensington Palace what would once again be a meeting point between Prince Harry and his brother, the prince william, “future heir to the British throne”.

The children of the endearing “Lady di“, who only a few weeks ago met face to face again at the service in which they dismissed their paternal grandfather, Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, would sow hope of a future reconciliation.

Now, as part of an exhibition that pays tribute to the relationship between the crown and the British designers who commissioned the iconic garment, it will also seek to honor Diana’s memory.

Diana of Wales’ wedding gown will star in a display on the princess’s 60th birthday. Photo: AP

This next event will take place on June 3, 2021, which will be open to the general public as of January 2, 2022.

The garment, which is part of a wardrobe part of the royal collection and shows the close collaboration that unites royalty with English firms, according to a statement by “Historical Royal Places”.

It should be remembered that the key piece of this exhibition is run by the former designer duo David and Elizabeth Emmanuel, who were in charge of making this maxi wedding dress that Princess Diana wore during her marriage with Prince Charles of Wales. in 1981.

40 years later, the dress with puffed sleeves with taffeta fabric and an extensive half-meter train, embroidered with Carrickmacros lace, originally belonging to Queen Mary, will once again gain prominence, as did the remembered Princess of Wales when she catapulted herself as a of the most prominent figures of British royalty.

The design that would become one of the most reproduced at various weddings will include the “Royal Style in the Making” name display, held over 7 months at the “Orangery” the former home of Princess Diana.

How to see the dress of Diana of Wales?

According to reports, tickets for “Royal Style in the Making” are available now, prices range from $ 32 for adults and the same ticket gives access to other exhibitions taking place in the palace, including apartments of the King and Queen. .

Likewise, it was announced that the design will also be accompanied by other valuable pieces, including a dress made for the Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowles Lyon (mother of Queen Elizabeth) at the coronation of her husband, King George VI in 1937, as well as pieces designed by the courtesan, Madame Handley-Seymour for Queen Maria, paternal grandmother of the monarch at the beginning of the 20th century.

Will honor Lady Diana’s anniversary

Although Diana of Wales’ wedding dress would have been shown on two previous occasions, in “Diana: A celebration” and then to the collection of the Spencer family home at Althorp House, where “Di” lived before they were married, the The reason for showing it to the public again refers to its next anniversary.

Lady Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday this coming July 1st. So this presentation with her wedding dress, after her departure in 2017, the emblematic garment passed into the hands of her two sons who now act as the owners of it. , allowing it to be shown in this and other exhibitions.

In the midst of this very special occasion, the participation of the children of Prince Charles of Wales is expected this summer to unveil a statue in honor of the so-called “People’s Princess” created by the sculptor Rank-Broadley, which would have been commissioned for the 20th anniversary of his departure, in 2017.

The sculpture will be erected in the gardens of Kensington Palace where Diana lived after her separation and where her eldest son Prince William now lives with his family.