Lady Di’s wedding dress to be exhibited for the first time in 25 years

Diana’s huge wedding dress is among the most famous in the history of brides, and in addition to long train with sequins inlays, it is also characterized by having a fitted overlay bodice in the center, both in the front and in the back, with panels of lace Carrickmacross that belonged to Queen Maria, the groom’s great-grandmother.

With its soft neckline, puff sleeves adorned with beadings, large taffeta ruffles and a wide skirt with a rigid mesh structure to create your recognizable silhouette, Princess Diana imposed a very popular style of wedding dresses in the early 80s and that went down in history. Discover the dress at the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition from June 3, 2021 to January 2, 2022 at Kensington Palace, London, UK.