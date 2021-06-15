Lady Di’s pearl bracelet inherited by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton wore a white ensemble to accompany Princess Diana’s bracelet. The occasion was a meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William for the G-7 summit on Friday.

Kate Middleton, Camila, and Queen Elizabeth at an event for the G7 summit. (WPA Pool / .)

Lady Di wore the piece on several occasions, the most notable of which was when she wore her pearl embroidered “Elvis” dress that he wore during a visit to Hong Kong in 1989, which he accompanied with the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, which Kate has also used.

Lady Di in Hong Kong. (Tim Graham / .)

On other occasions Kate has worn this special bracelet. It was previously worn by designer Nigel Milne’s bracelet during a 2017 reception in Berlin and again during his 2018 royal tour of Sweden.