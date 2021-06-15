in Movies

Lady Di’s pearl bracelet inherited by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton wore a white ensemble to accompany Princess Diana’s bracelet. The occasion was a meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William for the G-7 summit on Friday.

Kate Middleton, Camila, and Queen Elizabeth at an event for the G7 summit. (WPA Pool / .)

Lady Di wore the piece on several occasions, the most notable of which was when she wore her pearl embroidered “Elvis” dress that he wore during a visit to Hong Kong in 1989, which he accompanied with the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, which Kate has also used.

Princess Diana waering Catherine Walker Lady Di in Hong Kong. (Tim Graham / .)

On other occasions Kate has worn this special bracelet. It was previously worn by designer Nigel Milne’s bracelet during a 2017 reception in Berlin and again during his 2018 royal tour of Sweden.

