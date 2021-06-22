Lady Di’s last words come to light

On July 1, Princess Diana of Wales would have turned 60 if a traffic accident had not ended his life too soon one fateful night in August 1997. With the anniversary of those two key dates just around the corner, which will also serve to reunite Princes William and Harry in the unveiling of a statue in honor of his mother in Kensington Palace gardens, it is not surprising that these weeks the British press has dedicated itself to recreating the last hours of Lady Di with the new information that has been known about it.

The passage of time has contributed to the emergence of new testimonies from the people who treated her after the car in which she was traveling crashed while It was circulating at a speed greater than that allowed by a tunnel in Paris and that until now they had only spoken to the authorities.

The doctor who was on duty at the emergency room when he arrived at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital has revealed the extent of his injuries in statements to the Daily Mail tabloid to defend the work of the entire health team, that according to his testimony he tried to revive her for hours. Now one of the firefighters who went to the scene of the accident has explained to the same medium that the princess was still conscious when they arrived, although the crash had killed the driver and his then partner Dodi Fayed, and that Diana went to him as soon as she saw him.

Sergeant Xavier Gourmelon, who shared his testimony with the police at the time but had never spoken publicly about what happened before, says Diana told him in English: “My God, what happened?” “She can understand what she said, so I tried to reassure her. I held his hand ”, has added.

At first he did not recognize the princess and it seemed to him that she was “A young woman who had a shoulder injury”, Although one of the agents who were also present explained who it was, they once helped her to get into the ambulance.

