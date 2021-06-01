Lady Di’s friend thinks Meghan Markle looks a lot like the late Diana

She commented that Diana was decades ahead of her time and that she changed the world with hope, empowerment, kindness and authenticity – qualities she also sees in Meghan Markle. “Diana was decades ahead of her time, changing the world with hope, empowerment, kindness and authenticity,” said Pearce.

He also said that the Duchess of Sussex wants to be “Pioneer in female empowerment” just like his late mother-in-law. According to Stewart, another of the things they have in common that they both set out to tell their truth, Meghan did it in her interview with Oprah Winfrey and Princess Diana with Martin Bashir Panorama.