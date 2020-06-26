Lady Diana the secrets of her dressing table finally revealed | .

Without a doubt, one of the leading women of great beauty both inside and outside, was the princess Diana of Wales, whoever said goodbye to the world a 2017 leaving a big void and a big footprint.

Endowed with great style, personality and beauty, Lady Diana it was a stream of inner goodness and humanity for the most helpless.

Diana always grabbed all eyes for her successful looks. AP

Even to this day, there is no one who is able to overshadow his great memory or at least to look like it was without a doubt the « Princess of the people« and the entire world.

His example and his matchless personality It has been inspiration for many people, as well as important figures of fashion and style, on the other hand, many have avoided us wondering that like every woman, would she have some beauty secrets and what were they?

Even if Lady Diana She was already an interesting woman by nature, her dressing table keeps some secrets and we reveal them to you:

Lady Diana was and continues to be the inspiration of many fashion houses. AP

Diana did not impress only with her accessories and wardrobe that always attracted all eyes, for the royal a good perfume was a key piece and was one of the secrets of her dressing table.

A fragrance that could never be missing from her belongings was « Diorissimo« from Dior, one of the favorite scents of Lady Di.

It was created 64 years ago by Christian dior In collaboration with Edmond Roudnitska and upon meeting him, the princess made her one of his favorite acquisitions, currently the fragrance It is around 3,000 Mexican pesos and can be purchased at different boutiques in much of the world.

It is worth mentioning that Lady Diana also had another fragrance that is a classic must-see and French luxury, as revealed by Reader’s Digest, Diana also used the 24 Faubourg de Hermés, same in which aromas such as orange blossom, amber, vanilla, jasmine and sandalwood predominate, notes similar to those of « Diorissimo » by Dior.

Her taste for fashion, style and elegance quickly turned her into a « Fashion Icon ». AP

This and other secrets were not released until the English journalist Ann Chubb He will publish his book « Real fashion and beauty secrets » in which he details the favorite fragrances of one of the women considered « fashion icons ».