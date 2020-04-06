Lady Diana and the dream that only Harry and Meghan can fulfill | Instagram

After the loss of Princess Diana In that fateful event that took his life on August 31, 1997, several matters were pending in the life of the royal, among them a dream which according to his former butler alone Harry Y Meghan they could fulfill it.

A few months after 23 years of Lady Diana departed from this world, your butler Paul Burrell It revealed one of the dreams that the remembered princess had, which also involved her children, and although now she is no longer there, it can come true, she says.

It is worth mentioning that after his departure several people very close to them took advantage of revealing some alleged confessions of the royal captured in a book, from a bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, Andrew Morton himself, his biographer, or his butler, Paul Burrell, which in a book titled “Royal Duty” reveals an alleged wish of the mother of Harry and William.

According to what Burrell exposes, the Wale’s princess After her separation from Prince Carlos, she was planning a life in California, and had even looked for a house to live in. Malibu in which the princes planned to live with their two children William Y Harry.

The former residence had apparently belonged to the British actress Julie Andrews, the unforgettable protogonist of “Smiles and Tears” and “Mary Poppins”.

It also ensures that Diana of Wales she considered her children to be better in America than in the United Kingdom.

So after the new decision of the Sussex to get away from the crown definitely, Burrell He was asked about his opinion and stated:

They are really following in Diana’s footsteps. In fact, she told me that she was going to buy Julie Andrews’ house to settle there and give William and Harry a new perspective on life. She would hug Meghan and Harry and tell them to make their life. Do whatever makes you happy. As stated in the program ‘Inside Edition’.

It also notes that Diana I would be proud of Harry for the great step and determination that he has shown and “he has done it for love” he points out Burrell.

